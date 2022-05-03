Semtech Completes Divestiture of High Reliability Discrete Diodes and Assemblies

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced today it has completed the divestiture of its high reliability discrete diodes and assemblies business to Micross Components, Inc. for $30 million in an all-cash transaction. Fiscal year 2022 revenue for this business was approximately $14 million. All employees will be retained by Micross Components and continue to support the future of the business. Additional details regarding the impact of this transaction will be discussed in Semtech’s Q1 fiscal year 2023 earnings call.

Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s president and chief executive officer, stated, "The divestiture of our legacy high reliability discrete diode and assemblies business is consistent with our practice to exit non-strategic businesses that do not align with our Smarter Planet initiatives. We believe that this mostly defense and space business will fit well with the current Micross portfolio and wish the teams continued success with the profitable business we built together.”

This transaction was supported by KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, O’Melveny & Myers LLP and Pérez Correa, González y Asociados, S.C.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other markets. For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.

