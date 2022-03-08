Semtech Expands ClearEdge® Integrated Circuit Platform for Use in 5G Active Antenna Units and Baseband Units

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the production release of the ClearEdge® GN2504C clock and data recovery (CDR). The new solution is a unidirectional 4-channel 25Gbps ClearEdge CDR enabling industrial temperature range for use in outdoor wireless equipment such as active antenna units (AAUs) and baseband units (BBUs). The ClearEdge GN2504C offers the industry’s best combination of high equalization and low power consumption, while providing superior signal conditioning.

"The release of GN2504C represents a new expansion milestone for the Semtech’s ClearEdge platform to provide solutions for wireless equipment outside of optical modules,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "We are working closely with our system vendor partners to enable their 5G vision with our differentiated and superior integrated circuit (IC) solution.”

In order to support the increased number of expected 5G subscribers and growing data traffic, new infrastructure upgrades are being planned across all regions with 5G C-band and mmWave roll outs. This requires continued innovation in multiple areas including X-haul transport infrastructure, AAUs and BBUs. Semtech already has been leading the X-haul transport needs with its innovative IC portfolio for optical transceiver modules and is now leveraging its qualified ClearEdge technology for radio units and baseband units.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated Diff EML Driver

Semtech’s ClearEdge® CDR portfolio for comprehensive 5G wireless includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated TIA

Semtech’s FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps FiberEdge TIA

TIA GN1700/GN1800: 50Gbps PAM4 FiberEdge TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and "Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge, and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

