Semtech Introduces the HotSwitch® Platform for Superior System Protection of Electronic Systems Against Transient and Steady-State Fault Conditions for Industrial, Telecom and Consumer Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the release of the HotSwitch® platform. This platform includes integrated load switches and eFuses with first-of-their-kind elevated protection feature sets optimized for protecting electronics systems against typical electrical transients and steady-state fault conditions.

New HotSwitch® devices expand Semtech’s robust offering of protection solutions to provide a superior defense to electronic systems and subsystems from electrical surges and faults (Graphic: Business Wire)

Electronic waste, or e-waste, is the fastest growing source of waste globally with e-waste volumes growing to 53.6 million metric tons in 2019, an increase of 21% since 2014 according to the Environmental Protection Agency. With consumers now owning up to 22 connected devices, the potential amount of e-waste has become an ongoing challenge for electronic systems manufacturers. Semtech’s HotSwitch platform, which aids in safeguarding electric systems, provides elevated protection features that prolong the life span of electronic devices and potentially reduce e-waste.

"Semtech has a long-established reputation as a trusted and leading innovator and provider of circuit protection,” said Tamir Reshef, vice president of marketing for Semtech's Protection Products Group. "With the new HotSwitch platform, Semtech has expanded the protection tools available to the design community for safeguarding systems, prolonging operational life and enabling use of electronic systems in a more environmentally sustainable manner.”

HotSwitch devices are specifically designed to detect electrical surges and provide robust security to the downstream subsystem by gracefully disconnecting the load from the power source. They offer an enhanced shield against inrush current, overvoltage, under voltage, reverse current, short circuit, and over-temperature faults.

Two HotSwitch platform products are available now and can be purchased through Semtech’s distribution channels.

HS2950P, a single channel integrated high-side load switch

With a wide input voltage range of 2.7V to 29V, supporting up to 5A output current, this product features a low 25mO (typical) Rds(on) to minimize power loss and contains various adjustable protection features, including soft-start, turn on-delay, overvoltage, under-voltage, and current limit. HS2950P comes in a small 3x3mm 12-pin DFN package. The device offers thermal shutdown functionality and faults flagging to ensure a rugged defense for downstream industrial, telecom and consumer systems subject to transients and short circuits risk.

HS2240P, an integrated eFuse and surge protection device

Designed to protect against various electrical overstress (EOS) conditions including lightning, electrostatic discharge (ESD), short circuits and inrush current capabilities, this device works in an input voltage range of 2.7V to 22V, with a current limiting threshold of 3.9A. It incorporates a high ESD withstand voltage of ±30kV for air and contact per IEC 61000-4-2. The VIN pin of this device is rated for a high-energy transient current up to 40A (tp =8/20µs). HS2240P comes in a small 3.5x2mm 14-pin DFN package.

Universal Features of Semtech’s HotSwitch Platform

Integrated protection circuitry that can replace conventional fuses and other protection devices.

Delivery of higher system reliability with safety features like overcurrent, voltage, temperature and reverse current blocking.

Enhanced system dynamic behaviors, including limited inrush current, proper loading sequence, handling minor disturbances in a system power line, and injecting lesser interference among loads.

Longer battery life for systems with low leakage and quiescent currents.

Lower bill of materials (BOM) count and smaller printed circuit board (PCB) area than discrete or multi-chip solutions.

Ability to embed IEC 61000-4-2 level compliant ESD protection for some applications.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will,” "designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and HotSwitch are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

