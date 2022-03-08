Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge™ 50G PAM4 CDR Transmitters for Long Reach Data Center Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced new integrated circuits (IC), the Tri-Edge™ GN2555 and GN2556. The latest ICs are a part of Semtech’s Tri-Edge clock and data recovery (CDR) transmitter solutions to enable next-generation data center long reach (LR) optical links. The GN2555 is a quad channel PAM4 CDR with integrated directly modulated laser (DML) drivers and the GN2556 is a quad channel PAM4 CDR with integrated externally modulated laser (EML) drivers. The GN2555 and GN2556 are fully compliant to IEEE 802.3bs and Open Eye MSA specifications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005230/en/

Integration of CDRs with laser drivers enables lower power, reduced latency and lower cost for 50G per channel optical links up to 10km (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The GN2555 and GN2556 ICs are based on Semtech’s Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR technology that is a robust and proven solution for data center optical transceivers. Integration of the CDRs and drivers offers lower power consumption as well as reduced size and lower costs for our optical module customers,” said Weiliang Deng, senior product line manager in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "In addition, the GN2555 DML drivers as well as the GN2556 EML drivers offer proprietary laser compensation to enable a wide range of low cost laser options for data center interconnects.”

The Tri-Edge GN2555 and GN2556 are now available for sampling and can be paired with the Tri-Edge GN2559S receiver for a complete 200G FR4/LR4 solution. Semtech offers complete reference design kits (RDK) for the solutions to enable rapid adoption.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for data centers includes:

GN2558: PAM4 4x56G CDR + VCSEL Driver

GN2559: PAM4 4x56G CDR + TIA

GN2538: PAM4 2x56G CDR + VCSEL Driver

GN2539: PAM4 2x56G CDR + TIA

GN2559S: New Low Power Quad PAM4 CDR Receiver With Integrated TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and "Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005230/en/