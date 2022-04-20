Semtech Names Julie McGee as Chief Marketing Officer

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced Julie McGee has joined the Company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, she is leading corporate marketing and investor relations.

Ms. McGee joins Semtech from Intel Corp., where she held several executive leadership positions in finance, marketing, business strategy, and supply chain. While serving as corporate vice president of marketing, she led among other initiatives the Intel Inside Program, Intel’s brand strategy and outbound product marketing. Ms. McGee also served as chief of staff to Intel’s chairman of the board and spent many years focused on wireless market strategy and global expansion.

"With Julie’s extensive expertise in marketing and brand strategy, she will help drive Semtech’s growth strategies and broaden the Company’s corporate brand awareness globally,” said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s president and CEO. "Julie shares our focus on technology innovation and is a strong addition to the Semtech executive team.”

"As Semtech enters into its next phase of growth, I am honored to join the Company,” said Julie McGee, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Semtech. "Semtech has an amazing leadership team and exceptional product portfolio that is well positioned to have a significant impact on the next phase of smart technology adoption. I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my experiences to help the company on its journey to make the world a better place through the application of technology.”

