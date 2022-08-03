|
03.08.2022 02:43:05
Semtech To Acquire Sierra Wireless For Enterprise Value Of About US$1.2 Bln
(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp. (SMTC) agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR, SW.TO) for US$31 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of about US$1.2 billion.
The deal price represented a premium of about 25% to the closing price of Sierra Wireless' common stock on July 29, 2022, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction.
The deal is also expected to be immediately accretive to Semtech's non-GAAP earnings per share before synergies and generate US$40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post-transaction close.
The transaction is expected to close in Semtech's fiscal year 2023.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!