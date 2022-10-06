Semtech’s LoRa Connect™ Enhances CWD Limited’s Dual Combo Module Connecting IoT Devices to the Cloud

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that CWD Limited (BSE: CWD), an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company and India’s premier Internet of Things (IoT) design house, has developed a dual combo module incorporating Semtech’s LoRa Connect™ platform and the LoRaWAN® standard connectivity as well as Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) to optimize high data rate, long range wireless communication for IoT device connectivity.

The CWD CBTLRM02 dual combo module is utilized in smart utility meters and wearables with Semtech’s LoRa Connect (SX1262) System on Chip (SoC) for communication in the 150MHz to 960MHz bands for LoRa® combined with BLE for the 2.4GHz ISM band. This provides extended range at extremely low power to enable a multitude of applications such as asset tracking, agriculture and horticulture sensors, and industrial automation. Additionally, by hosting the software stack and business logic on the board, the need for an external microcontroller unit (MCU) and external antennas are eliminated, significantly reducing product bill of materials costs.

"With the dual wireless capabilities of LoRaWAN and BLE, the CWD module makes any IoT device extremely power efficient while also providing an extensively rich feature set,” said Siddhartha Xavier, chief strategy officer, CWD. "Our recent deployments have underscored the capabilities of LoRa devices, known for long range, low power, and LoRaWAN for cost-effective end-to-end communication.”

CWD’s dual combo module is integrated in ATEX certified smart ID cards that are currently deployed in hazardous work environments such as oil rigs, mines and construction sites where it is imperative to ensure employee safety. The easy-to-deploy devices track and monitor the mobility of employees at heights and depths over 2km and send SOS alerts when detecting potential emergency situations. The smart ID cards are also being rolled out in hospitals to track staff and patients.

"Hybrid solutions for IoT devices bring what once were considered competing technologies into a holistic offering that leverages the strengths of different connectivity protocols,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president and general manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Semtech’s LoRa Connect portfolio combined with complementary connectivity options, like BLE, provide customers with broader geographic coverage for asset tracking devices while making network deployments much less complicated.”

