Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Integrated Into Self-Powered Electromechanical Controller by Enthu Tech and Xorowin Mechatronics

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Enthu Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a next-generation technology company that helps enterprises and startups reimagine their businesses for the digitally connected age, and Xorowin Mechatronics, a technology company focused on producing cyber-physical systems for industrial automation needs. Semtech’s LoRa® devices and LoRaWAN® offer real-time monitoring for Enthu’s and Xorowin’s SIPOAL self-powered electromechanical controller for industrial use cases.

"With our launch of SIPOAL with LoRaWAN integration, Xorowin is committed to supporting customers globally in reducing the operational costs while improving uptime and productivity of their machines,” said Girimurugan Srinivasaraghavan, CEO at Xorowin Mechatronics. "LoRaWAN allows us to provide solutions that meet today’s automation needs through the constant connectivity that’s meeting the industry’s high performance standards.”

SIPOAL consists of an Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart single point lubricator and self-powered electromechanical controller which delivers the precise volume of lubricant to the lubrication point of machinery automatically at frequent intervals of time programmed by the user.

"The SIPOAL smart lubricator is a unique product for the Industrial IoT segment,” said Shanmugam Kanagaraj, director of operations at Enthu Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd. "Through our work with Xorowin Mechatronics and Semtech for its LoRa devices, delivering this solution is moving the needle for Enthu Tech as well as the industrial market as a whole for the solution’s long range capabilities with LoRaWAN.”

According to Xorowin Mechatronics, the SIPOAL smart lubricator has been deployed in industries developing textiles, auto-looms and sugar canes. Additionally, the SIPOAL smart lubricator solution could be deployed in any kind of industries where single point or multipoint lubrication is required such as steel, cement, food and beverages, paper, and printing. By implementing LoRaWAN, SIPOAL is able to provide lubrication to machines during runtime without any impact on production and can be configurable via a mobile and web platform in real time.

"As industrial factories continually strive to improve productivity and performance, Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard are the best solutions that match automation needs for a smart factory,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The SIPOAL solution from Enthu Tech and Xorowin Mechatronics showcases the capabilities of LoRaWAN to ensure limited to no downtime of state-of-the-art machinery factories depend on today.”

