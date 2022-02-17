Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Provide Internet of Things Connectivity for ICTnexus Smart Islands Project

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced a joint collaboration with ICTnexus, an information communications technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solution and service provider, to bring LoRaWAN® connectivity to the Cook Islands. As part of the ICTnexus Smart Islands project, an IoT platform will feature Semtech’s LoRa® devices as well as a LoRaWAN network for the Island’s infrastructure. Implementing LoRaWAN allows for several smart island use cases including energy metering, water management, air quality and weather stations, street light operation, asset tracking, and emergency notifications (tsunami sirens).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005158/en/

Cook Islands to feature a LoRaWAN® network for water and energy management, local street light operation and more (Photo: Business Wire)

"Scalability was key in choosing the right technology to develop the Cook Islands into truly smart islands,” said Tai Kauraka Tangaroa, chief executive officer at ICTnexus. "As we start with Rarotonga to launch, building IoT infrastructure across 15 islands is no simple task, but the strong capabilities of Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard provided an ease of deployment and scalability this comprehensive project requires to succeed. ICTnexus and Semtech are bringing the smart island concept to life with the Cook Islands.”

According to ICTnexus, this deployment is the first energy management systems leveraging LoRaWAN on the Pacific Islands. The long distance communication capability of LoRaWAN is ideal for this type of project, connecting all IoT-enabled devices for applications for the Island’s power grid, utility meters, gas meters, turbidity sensors for the water treatment plant, water flow and treatment sensors, water tank level sensors, waste water monitors, and smart water meters. In addition, one of the main applications in connection with the Cook Island Climate Change Program is energy monitoring and management. All aforementioned applications will also feature a management platform for operators to view data in real time to maintain the Island’s operations.

"The concept of a smart island is no longer a concept as the potential of LoRa and the LoRaWAN standard continues to be embraced worldwide,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The Cook Islands’ investment for a robust IoT-based infrastructure with LoRaWAN is a great move to improve the lives of its citizens.”

Further details on the ICTnexus Smart Islands Project can be found here.

More information on how Semtech’s LoRa devices are creating a smarter planet, visit our website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which has been ratified by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About ICTnexus

ICTnexus was founded 2019 as part of the Smart Economy Grant supporting innovative IoT and ICT commercial ventures to provide the infrastructure for a Smart Island. ICTnexus works in a close cooperation with IQnexus, New Zealand. Visit www.ictnexus.com to learn more.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will,” "are bringing,” "designed to” "potential of,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and "Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005158/en/