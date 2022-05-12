Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Integrated Into REYAX Technology’s New Antenna Transceiver Module

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that REYAX Technology, a total Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider dedicated to providing high quality modules, engineering designs and supply chain services to electronics manufacturers, has launched a new antenna transceiver module, the REYAX RYLR998 featuring Semtech’s LoRa® and has 868/915MHz frequency range. The REYAX RYLR998 uses a LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication and high interference immunity while minimizing current consumption. Per REYAX Technology, the solution can be deployed for a variety of use cases in smart homes, smart agriculture and even asset tracking by leveraging LoRa, the device can communicate with thousands of GPS trackers to transmit location data all without a cellular network.

"The launch of the RYLR998 solution solves a previous challenge in wireless transmission where both long-range transmission and minimized module size were once considered difficult to achieve,” said Ritchie Chang, general manager at REYAX Technology. "Now with the integration of Semtech’s LoRa long range modem, we were able to develop the RYLR998 to feature a transmission distance of up to 20 kilometers in a good transmission environment, in an ultra-small size.”

As the result of LoRa integration, the RYLR998 has an extremely low power consumption that effectively extends battery life, ideal for various transmission devices requiring batteries for a variety of IoT use cases such as smart homes and asset tracking. REYAX Technology’s RYLR998 can control a variety of sensors and drivers with only a small amount of space at 32 x 14 x 2.2mm. In addition, the RYLR998 uses a NUVOTON microcontroller and a Semtech LoRa high-performance engine, which together supports the UART interface and can be controlled easily via AT-Command. Compared to FSK, GFSK or other traditional transmission technologies, RYLR998 has a high sensitivity that can receive the lowest -129dBm to help minimize its current consumption, according to REYAX Technology.

"By providing value to the expanding IoT industry, Semtech’s LoRa devices are creating business efficiencies and improving lives around the world through smart technology,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "REYAX Technology’s new transceiver module showcases this objective through the low power capabilities of the LoRa platform.”

