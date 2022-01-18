Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
18.01.2022 15:03:36
Sen. Tim Scott memoir 'America' coming out in August
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott has a memoir out this summer that he says will explain the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption. “No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement issued Tuesday through his publisher, Thomas Nelson. “And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live.”Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott’s “America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August. Scott is up for re-election in November.Scott, 56, has spoken of sharing a single bedroom with his mother and brother after his parents divorced. He was elected to the Charleston City Council in 1995 and rose steadily over the next two decades, joining the U.S. Senate in 2013 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley chose him to replace the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican and has been cited as a potential presidential candidate. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention and this year gave the party’s response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress. His previous books include “Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty,” published in 2020.這篇文章 Sen. Tim Scott memoir 'America' coming out in August 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scott Corporation Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scott Corporation Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.