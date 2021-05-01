|
01.05.2021 20:07:00
Sen. Bill Nelson Statement on National Space Council
WASHINGTON, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Sen. Bill Nelson, who the U.S. Senate confirmed as the 14th NASA administrator on April 29, regarding the announcement Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris will chair the National Space Council:
"The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government's space policy, which is increasingly complex, with many nations in space.
"Vice President Lyndon Johnson was the first chair of the National Space Council when America initially ventured beyond Earth. Now, Vice President Harris will coordinate our nation's efforts to ensure America continues to lead in space. It is an exciting time for our space program."
For information about NASA's research, missions, and activities, visit:
https://www.nasa.gov
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sen-bill-nelson-statement-on-national-space-council-301281611.html
SOURCE NASA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex vermochte es nicht, seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne zu halten. An den US-Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts. Am Freitag waren in Asien klare Minuszeichen zu sehen.