Sendle Carbon Neutral Delivery Service Now Available on the Descartes ShipRush™ Shipping Platform

Sendle has worked with Descartes to enable thousands of smaller online merchants in the United States to access low cost, 100% carbon-neutral delivery services.

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are especially impacted by the significant increase in shipping charges and capacity limitations in the market. In addition, consumers are demanding that retailers are doing their utmost to minimize the impact of shipping on the environment. Sendle and Descartes are working together to give small businesses access to cost-effective ecommerce shipping solutions and the sustainable delivery services they need to compete with competitors of any size.

Descartes ShipRush is a leading cloud-based, multi-carrier parcel shipping platform that helps small and medium ecommerce businesses (SMB) and omnichannel retailers automate, optimize and scale how they ship to customers. Users can get set up within minutes and manage shipping across all their sales channels in one place while benefiting from the best shipping rates and options across carriers.

Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral delivery service on the Descartes ShipRush platform, giving increasingly eco-conscious small businesses access to sustainable shipping.

Designed to serve the needs of small businesses, Sendle levels the playfield for sellers by offering simple, reliable and affordable, flat-rate shipping across the US, with no hidden fees, subscriptions or warehousing required.

"We are always striving to find more ways to provide value for our customers. Lower cost shipping options from a fully sustainable delivery service gives Descartes' customers the ability to offer their customers environmentally-friendly delivery choices," said Richard McNish, General Manager of Descartes ShipRush.

As a Certified B Corp, Sendle empowers a world where what is good for business is good for the planet. The company helps to remove the transportation barriers to starting and running a business, so anyone can succeed while still considering the environment, economy and society in their decision making.

"Like Sendle, Descartes is focused on leveraging technology to help small businesses run a seamless ecommerce operation. We're excited to team up with Descartes to pursue our shared vision of leveling the playing field and giving small businesses the solutions and services they need to thrive," said James Chin Moody, CEO and Co-Founder of Sendle.

Sendle Keeps Expanding its US Presence

Sendle adds the Descartes ShipRush shipping platform to its suite of successful integrations with OderCup, Kidzen, Etsy and SquareSpace as the company moves towards becoming fully integrated into all key parts of the small business ecommerce ecosystem in the United States. Sendle was originally founded in 2014 in Australia and opened its U.S. operations in November 2019. Last year, the company raised $35 million in Series C funding to fuel its U.S. expansion, which now includes affordable Next-Day and 2-Day delivery service options across eight Western states.

About Sendle

Sendle is the first carrier in the United States specifically designed to serve the needs of small businesses in the eCommerce space. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, flat-rate shipping across the US, with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle, and their package can be dropped off or picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the U.S. and is a Certified B Corporation. The company was founded in Australia in 2014 by CEO James Chin Moody, and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and Seattle, Washington.

