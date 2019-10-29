Seneca Biopharma to Present at the 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Sciences Leadership Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (fka Neuralstem, Inc) (NASDAQ: CUR) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, will present at the 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Sciences Leadership Summit to be held at the Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in East Shanghai on October 31 – November 1.

Kenneth Carter, Ph.D., Seneca's Executive Chairman will make a company presentation on Friday, November 1 at 3:45 p.m. China Standard Time. Dr. Carter will also be conducting one-on-one meetings during the healthcare summit. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Josh Barer at josh@hibiscusbio.com. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Events section of Seneca's website.

Who: Kenneth Carter, Ph.D., Executive Chairman, Seneca Biopharma

What: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: The presentation will be made on Friday, November 1 at 3:45 p.m. China Standard Time

Where: Pudong Shangri-La Hotel, East Shanghai

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Seneca is in the process of finding and acquiring new assets, promising sciences and technologies that will provide meaningful therapies for patients. (www.seneca.bio.com)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Seneca Biopharma's periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Barer

Hibiscus BioVentures

josh@hibiscusbio.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seneca-biopharma-to-present-at-the-7th-china-renaissance-healthcare-and-life-sciences-leadership-summit-300946815.html

SOURCE Seneca Biopharma