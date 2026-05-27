Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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27.05.2026 02:00:00
Senior Accountant Manager (Karlsbad-Ittersbach, DE, 76307)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...Your Responsibilities:•General Ledger and Fixed Asset Accounting•Active collaboration with the Shared Service Center•Preparation of monthly and annual financial statements in accordance with HGB / IFRS(SWISS GAP experience is desirable)•Processing of bank transactions•Execution of payment runs•Preparation of analyses, variance reports, and management reports•Preparation and submission of statistical reportsYour Profile:•Commercial vocational training or a university degree in Finance, Business Administration, or Accounting•Several years of professional experience in financial accounting within a manufacturing company•Experience with financial forecasting and group reporting•Experience managing multiple entities (specifically 2 legal entities)•Experience with corporate group structures (holding companies) and group-related treasury operations•Proficiency in using SAP S/4 HANA•Good command of written and spoken German and English•Strong analytical skills, high attention to detail, and a structured approach to work Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AG
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10:03
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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20.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Dätwyler von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|SIX-Handel: Anleger lassen SPI zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|SPI-Papier Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Dätwyler-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Montagshandel in Zürich: SPI fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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|Dätwyler AG
|171,00
|-2,84%
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