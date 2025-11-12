Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
12.11.2025 10:41:00
Senior Advocacy Group Warns: This Big Problem With Social Security Will Keep Getting Worse
Many retirees rely on Social Security to provide a big portion of their incomes in their senior years. Although benefits are meant to replace only 40% of pre-retirement income, many people haven't saved enough to make that a reality, so Social Security will end up playing a larger-than-anticipated role in supporting them.Since so many people are dependent on Social Security, it's critical that the benefits program works the way it should -- especially when it comes to preserving the buying power of benefits. Unfortunately, a senior advocacy group said that's not happening, and retirees are already suffering as a result.Sadly, unless and until Congress makes changes, that suffering will continue, and the situation will only get worse.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
