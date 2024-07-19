Press release

July 19, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Senior executives divest shares linked to share savings program

In connection with the recently concluded share savings program LTIP2021 expiring, senior executives in Hexatronic Group AB have been allocated performance shares and thereafter sold parts of these shares. Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO, has sold 120,000 shares, Pernilla Lindén, CFO, has sold 50,000 shares, and Martin Åberg, Deputy CEO, has sold 67,590 shares. The net effect is that they all increase their shareholding in Hexatronic Group.

The sales are mainly made to cover tax obligations arising from the allocation of performance shares within the framework of the share savings program LTIP2021.

After completion of the share saving program (LTIP2021) and sales, Henrik Larsson Lyon's holding amounts to 4,139,592 shares, Pernilla Lindén's holding (including related parties) to 48,957 shares, and Martin Åberg's holding to 100,000 shares privately and 8,929,360 shares through part ownership in Chirp AB.

The transactions will be reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority shortly.

Please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, President and CEO, + 46 (0) 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO, +46 (0) 708 77 58 32













Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment