Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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13.07.2026 02:00:00
Senior Finance Business Process Expert (BPE) A2R (Riga, LV, LV-1050)
Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. We are looking for a Senior Finance Business Process Expert – A2R to join our global Finance organization and play a key role in driving global finance transformation and process excellence across the Datwyler Group.In this role, you will act as a key SAP Finance and business process expert within the company’s Business Process Management initiative, helping to standardize, automate, optimize, and scale Finance processes across the Group. You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT, and business stakeholders to enhance efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and support financial reporting, planning, and analysis. This is a highly visible transformation role for an experienced Finance professional who enjoys working at the intersection of process design, SAP, global project execution, governance, and stakeholder management.Your ResponsibilitiesDrive end-to-end Finance process transformation and support the Finance Business Process Owner (BPO) in ensuring sustainable, high-performing A2R processesAnalyze current process landscapes, identify improvement opportunities, and drive global process harmonization, simplification, standardization, and automationLead process optimization initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance process performance across the organizationCollaborate closely with IT teams to translate business requirements into system solutions and ensure successful implementation and testing of change requestsSupport global rollouts of new processes and systems, including communication, user enablement, and training activitiesEnsure adherence to Business Process Management (BPM) governance, documentation standards, and process controlsPerform quantitative and qualitative analyses to support business cases, prioritization, and continuous improvement initiativesDrive SAP S/4HANA Finance process standardization, including Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), Material Ledger, and Actual Costing.Lead global costing transformation projects and coordinate implementation activities across manufacturing sitesPartner with Commercial Excellence, Finance, and IT stakeholders to ensure alignment between finance processes, costing methodologies, and commercial systemsManage cross-functional change initiatives and support successful adoption of new processes and working methodsMonitor process performance and continuously drive improvements through automation, governance, and best-practice implementationOur RequirementsBachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related fieldStrong experience in Finance business processes including transformation, business process management, or operational excellence roles Knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Finance (FICO), including Product Costing (CO-PC) and Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)Experience with SAP S/4HANA Material Ledger and Actual Costing implementationsProven experience in business process transformation, optimization, and automationAbility to translate business needs into process changes and process changes into IT languageStrong project management and change management capabilitiesExperienced testing system functionalitiesStrong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven approachExperience working in global, cross-functional, and matrix organizationsGood stakeholder manager with change management experienceDiscipline to document and adhere to governanceResults-oriented with a strong focus on execution and deliveryPragmatic and hands-on approach to solving complex business challengesdaptability and willingness to work in agile and fast-changing environmentsFluent in English (German or other language seen as assets)Travel up to 35% to all countries with a Datwyler site.What your Sucess Looks Like? Standardized and optimized global Finance processesSuccessful SAP S/4HANA Finance transformation initiativesIncreased automation and reduced manual effort.Improved process performance, transparency, and governance.Strong adoption of new processes by business stakeholdersEffective collaboration between Finance, IT, and business functionsWhy Datwyler?We support your developmentDiverse working environmentWe love our employeesInternational challenging environmentMobile data subscriptionPremium Health & Accident InsuranceFlexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days/week at office) Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniorityCovered lunchSnacks, fruits at officeFree parking We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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