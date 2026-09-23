Senior Finance Business Process Expert (BPE) A2R (Riga, LV)

Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life.

We are looking for a Senior Finance Business Process Expert – A2R to join our global Finance organization and play a key role in driving global finance transformation and process excellence across the Datwyler Group.In this role, you will act as a key SAP Finance and business process expert within the company’s Business Process Management initiative, helping to standardize, automate, optimize, and scale Finance processes across the Group. You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT, and business stakeholders to enhance efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and support financial reporting, planning, and analysis. This is a highly visible transformation role for an experienced Finance professional who enjoys working at the intersection of process design, SAP, global project execution, governance, and stakeholder management.

Your Responsibilities

Drive end-to-end Finance process transformation and support the Finance Business Process Owner (BPO) in ensuring sustainable, high-performing A2R processes

Analyze current process landscapes, identify improvement opportunities, and drive global process harmonization, simplification, standardization, and automation

Lead process optimization initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance process performance across the organization

Collaborate closely with IT teams to translate business requirements into system solutions and ensure successful implementation and testing of change requests

Support global rollouts of new processes and systems, including communication, user enablement, and training activities

Ensure adherence to Business Process Management (BPM) governance, documentation standards, and process controls

Perform quantitative and qualitative analyses to support business cases, prioritization, and continuous improvement initiatives

Drive SAP S/4HANA Finance process standardization, including Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), Material Ledger, and Actual Costing.

Lead global costing transformation projects and coordinate implementation activities across manufacturing sites

Partner with Commercial Excellence, Finance, and IT stakeholders to ensure alignment between finance processes, costing methodologies, and commercial systems

Manage cross-functional change initiatives and support successful adoption of new processes and working methods

Monitor process performance and continuously drive improvements through automation, governance, and best-practice implementation

Our Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field

Strong experience in Finance business processes including transformation, business process management, or operational excellence roles

Knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Finance (FICO), including Product Costing (CO-PC) and Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)

Experience with SAP S/4HANA Material Ledger and Actual Costing implementations

Proven experience in business process transformation, optimization, and automation

Ability to translate business needs into process changes and process changes into IT language

Strong project management and change management capabilities

Experienced testing system functionalities

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven approach

Experience working in global, cross-functional, and matrix organizations

Good stakeholder manager with change management experience

Discipline to document and adhere to governance

Results-oriented with a strong focus on execution and delivery

Pragmatic and hands-on approach to solving complex business challenges

daptability and willingness to work in agile and fast-changing environments

Fluent in English (German or other language seen as assets)

Travel up to 35% to all countries with a Datwyler site.

What your Sucess Looks Like?

Standardized and optimized global Finance processes

Successful SAP S/4HANA Finance transformation initiatives

Increased automation and reduced manual effort.Improved process performance, transparency, and governance.Strong adoption of new processes by business stakeholders

Effective collaboration between Finance, IT, and business functions

Why Datwyler?

We support your development

Diverse working environment

We love our employees

International challenging environment

Mobile data subscription

Premium Health & Accident Insurance

Flexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days/week at office)

Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniority

Covered lunch

Snacks, fruits at office

Free parking

We Offer a Diverse and Global Working Environment

As a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career oppor­tunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.

www.datwyler.com

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