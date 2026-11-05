Dätwyler Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770

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05.11.2026 03:00:00

Senior Finance Business Process Expert (Pregnana Milanese, IT)

Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life.

 

We are looking for a Senior Finance Business Process Expert to join our global Finance organization and play a key role in driving global finance transformation and process excellence across the Datwyler Group.In this role, you will act as a key SAP Finance and business process expert within the company’s Business Process Management initiative, helping to standardize, automate, optimize, and scale Finance processes across the Group. You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT, and business stakeholders to enhance efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and support financial reporting, planning, and analysis. This is a highly visible transformation role for an experienced Finance professional who enjoys working at the intersection of process design, SAP, global project execution, governance, and stakeholder management.

 

Key Responsibilities

  • Drive end-to-end A2R process transformation with the Finance Business Process Owner
  • Analyse process landscapes and drive global harmonisation, simplification and automation, with product costing as a core improvement priority
  • Manage the global standard costing rollout as Project Manager, translating the Group framework into practical processes across all manufacturing plants
  • Lead standardisation of SAP S/4HANA Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), overhead allocation, cost absorption and variance governance
  • Act as business lead for Material Ledger and Actual Costing, including the allocation of variances to inventory and COGS
  • Translate requirements into IT specifications and test change requests with IT
  • Link standard costs to commercial quoting tools (CPQ/CRM) with Commercial Excellence
  • Lead change management, training and user enablement for finance and non-finance users
  • Safeguard BPM governance, documentation and process controls

 

What We’re Looking For

  • Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or a related field
  • 10+ years in Finance, including manufacturing finance, product costing, transformation, BPM or operational excellence roles
  • Deep, hands-on SAP S/4HANA FICO expertise with advanced CO-PC and CO-PA knowledge
  • Proven experience implementing Material Ledger and Actual Costing
  • Track record in formal project and change management in a global manufacturing environment
  • Strong understanding of manufacturing cost flows, including BOMs, routings, activity rates, overhead absorption, variances and inventory/COGS valuation
  • Strong stakeholder management in a matrix organisation; pragmatic and hands-on
  • Fluent English; German, Spanish or Mandarin is a plus
  • Experience with CPQ/CRM integration is a plus
  • Willingness to travel up to 30%

 

What We Offer

  • Attractive compensation package that rewards your expertise and impact.
  • A highly visible global role where you shape how Finance works across the Datwyler Group.
  • Continuous learning and development opportunities to help you grow your skills and advance your career.
  • The chance to work with cutting-edge technologies across exciting, fast-evolving industries.
  • A collaborative, high-performing team environment where your ideas and contributions truly make a difference.

 

Ready to join us? Click “Apply now”

 

We Offer a Diverse and Global Working Environment
As a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career oppor­tunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.
www.datwyler.com

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