Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and Ukraine

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ In a recent appointment aimed at strengthening positions in Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, Huobi Global have announced Alphan Gogus as the new Regional General Manager for this group of countries.

Gogus has worked in Huobi Global since 2019 and in his role, leading the way for Huobi in Turkey, he managed impressive results for the expansion of cryptocurrency business there. Gogus is recognised as a leading light at a senior cryptocurrency management level with his immense experience in blockchain, digital asset finance and traditional finance field.

The region now under Gogus' control is one that has been recognised as hungry for professional and well run cryptocurrency services, and has long been on Huobi's radar. Promoting Gogus to this role as regional manager is in step with the overall global strategy ftm Huobi.

The appointment has been made with the goal in mind to expand Huobi Global's presence in these areas. Huobi Global, as an entity, is looking to strengthen ties in certain regions towards its overall goal of driving an inclusive, global, offering.

Part of this strategy includes setting up strong localized teams to serve the customers in these regions and areas. The reason behind this is based upon Huobi's customer-centric approach and its desire to be the leading cryptocurrency service in multiple regions, and globally.

Gogus comes with a high pedigree when it comes to crypto-management, especially in the Turkish region.

He has worked as the COO of BTCTurk, which was established in July 2013 as the first Turkish Lira based Bitcoin trading platform operating for Turkish market. Prior to that, Gogus was a senior manager of Deloitte Audit in Turkey.

Gogus also served as the CFO and COO of BTCTrader, a software development company that offers white-label crypto-exchange solutions for crypto - entrepreneurs.

