Senior payments and software executive, Trevor Rubel, joins leading message-based-payments firm

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authvia, the maker of conversational commerce technologies that enable instant payment authorization via any payment processor, over any digital communication channel such as text, social media, chat, email, and messenger, announced the appointment of Trevor Rubel to the newly formed position of president and chief operating officer. In the role, Rubel will oversee the company's global payment partnerships, business operations, and lead the application programming interface (API) partner channel rollout that is currently underway.

"Authvia is in the midst of exciting growth and now is the time to add demonstrated leadership, as well as proven experience in scaling, developing and shaping an organization for the future," said Chris Brunner, Founder and CEO of Authvia. "Trevor brings all of that and more with a customer-first mindset that fits perfectly with our culture here. I've had the opportunity to work with him over the last few years as the CEO of Merchant e-Solutions and know that he'll add tremendous value to the business and the organization as we write our next chapter."

Rubel brings an unrivaled view of the payments/software ecosystem to Authvia, including hands-on experience launching and scaling new products in the payments space. In addition to his most recent role as co-CEO at Merchant e-Solutions, Rubel spent over 10 years as a senior executive at Bank of America Merchant Services and First Data. Rubel's experience also includes driving innovation, product, operations, and corporate development at emerging technology companies, including Intelligent Results, Personify, and CareCap. His track record includes growing early stage startups through acquisition, as well as bringing enterprise-level products to market.

"I'm seeing a fundamental transformation in the industry as payments are increasingly embedded into business software solutions and consumers are looking for easier payment methods that support a contactless experience," Rubel said. "Authvia's solutions are perfectly designed for the future and I'm looking forward to doing my part to help the company accelerate growth and expand its impact in the rapidly emerging world of conversational commerce."

About Authvia:

Authvia is a Los Angeles-based technology firm offering patent-pending applications and a frictionless, API-driven platform that facilitates contactless, secure, and fast payment acceptance via popular messaging platforms such as Text, SMS, social media, and chat. Authvia APIs connect out-of-box to 20+ payment processors and gateways, are easily integrated into any business management software solution, and accelerate merchant cash flow using digital engagement to streamline on-demand payment and receivables, all while remaining completely contactless.

