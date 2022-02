Seniors Are Struggling With Medicare Costs, but This 1 Move Can Help

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One big misconception about Medicare is that it provides free health coverage for enrollees. The reality is that there are many costs seniors routinely face under Medicare, and those costs can climb from year to year.For one thing, Medicare Part B charges a monthly premium that's risen consistently through the years and jumped substantially in 2022. There are also deductibles, copays, and other costs to grapple with once enrolled in Medicare, such as having to pay out of pocket for non-covered services.As such, it's not shocking to learn that seniors are having a harder time keeping up with their costs. A recent Medicareplans.com survey reveals that 18% of seniors think affording healthcare expenses will be very difficult in 2022. Meanwhile, 42% say it will be somewhat difficult.Continue reading