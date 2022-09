Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hardly a secret that healthcare is a huge burden for many retirees. And the cost of Medicare plays into that.While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is generally free for enrollees, Part B, which covers diagnostic services and outpatient care, costs money. Part B premiums start at a base amount but can be higher for seniors with larger incomes. They can also rise from year to year.But in 2023, the cost of Medicare Part B is actually dropping for the first time in years. And that should give seniors some relief at a time when living costs are soaring.Continue reading