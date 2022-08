Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can make or break retirement for many older adults. Millions of seniors rely on their monthly checks to pay the bills, and for some retirees, Social Security is their sole source of income.For those living on a fixed income, surging inflation over the past year has made retirement more challenging. Fortunately, seniors could be due for a historic raise in 2023. Here's how much you might receive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading