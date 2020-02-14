14.02.2020 23:37:00

Senmiao Technology Announces Unaudited Financial Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) ("Senmiao"), a provider of automobile transaction and related services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 2,212% year-over-year to $2,745,579 from $118,736
  • Revenue from automobile transaction and related services business expanded to $13,643,429 in first nine months of fiscal 2020
  • Earnings per share of $0.03 for continuing operations in first nine months of fiscal 2020 versus loss per share of $0.04 in the same period last year

"The discontinuation of our online peer-to-peer lending operations will allow us to effectively focus our resources on the current automobile financing facilitation and transaction business, which remained profitable through the first nine months of this fiscal year," commented Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao. "Due to a general industry year-end slowdown, there was a seasonal decrease in our facilitation of new automobile purchases this quarter but we continued to capitalize on strategic opportunities in cities like Chengdu and Changsha where we are expanding our business. Looking ahead, in light of the Chinese New Year holidays and the current coronavirus outbreak in China, we anticipate that the fourth fiscal quarter will be a challenging one. However, despite extensive restrictions being put in place to combat the nationwide coronavirus outbreak, we believe that the long-term market opportunity for ride-hailing services in China remains compelling. We are developing ways to assist our ride-hailing drivers contend with the challenges posed by the outbreak. This is a difficult time for the industry and our nation, but we are confident that our company will overcome the challenges in the short-term, continue to expand our automobile business and create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

Revenues

Total revenue was $2,745,579 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $2,626,843, or 2,212% as compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to Senmiao's significant shift in operations to the automobile transaction and related services business (the "Auto Business"). Total revenue excludes $4,294 in revenue from online lending services that is now a discontinued business.

Because of the Chinese National Day holiday in October and general industry year end slowdown, there was a seasonal decrease in the number of Senmiao's facilitated new automobile purchases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared with the prior quarters in current year. However, due to the expansion of the Auto Business in Chengdu and Changsha, Senmiao's revenue increased as compared with the same period in the prior year.

In response to the changing regulatory environment in China, Senmiao discontinued operations of its online peer-to-peer lending business in third fiscal quarter to proactively restructured operations in order to position itself for future sustainable growth.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $1,901,405 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Senmiao did not incur cost of revenues during the same period last year as it only provided online lending services which did not incur any cost of revenues.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $844,174. Gross profit increased by $725,438 mainly due to the increase in the number of facilitated new automobile purchases from the Auto Business.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1,339,238 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $529,913 during the same period last year, representing an increase of $809,325. The increase was mainly attributable to the selling, general and administrative expenses of $966,771 incurred by the expansion of the Auto Business.

Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities

The change in fair value of derivative liabilities resulted in a loss $485,400, derived from change of the fair values between December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 of the warrants issued in Senmiao's registered direct offering in June 2019.

Net Loss

Total net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $5,361,936 as compared to a net loss of $768,292 during the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations and discontinued operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $962,700 and $4,399,236 as compared to a net loss of $406,631 and $361,661, respectively, during the same period last year.

Earnings / loss per share

Loss per share for continuing operations was $0.03 and $0.02 and loss per share for discontinued operations was $0.15 and $0.01, respectively, for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Earnings per share was $0.03 for continuing operations in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as compared with loss per share of $0.04 in the same period last year.  Loss per share was $0.20 for discontinued operations in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as compared with $0.06 in the same period last year. 

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2019, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1,173,521 as compared to $3,967,980 as of March 31, 2019 for its continuing operations. Senmiao also had cash and cash equivalents of $9,520 as of December 31, 2019 as compared to $1,052,430 as of March 31, 2019 for its discontinued operations.

For additional related information, please see Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Senmiao

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, guarantee and other automobile transaction services aimed principally at the growing ride-sharing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China.  For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the development of Senmiao's Auto Business, the Chinese ride-sharing and automobile financial leasing markets, and Senmiao's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and performance, as well as the assumptions such statements and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When Senmiao uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Senmiao's expectations, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the following:  the risk that the anticipated growth of Senmiao's Auto Business may not be realized; the risks associated with the discontinuance of Senmiao's online lending business; Senmiao's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; the risks and impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; the impact of government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other risks expressed in reports filed by Senmiao with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Senmiao's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are available for review at www.sec.gov. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:
Yiye Zhou
Email: edom333@ihongsen.com
Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:
Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
Phone: +1 480 614 3004

 

 

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)




December 31,


March 31,



2019


2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,173,521

$

3,967,980


Accounts receivable, net, current portion


2,009,589


199,909


Inventories 


1,526,077


1,508,244


Finance lease receivables, net, current portion


428,958


10,254


Prepayments, receivables and other assets, net 


4,701,683


3,787,254


Escrow receivable due within one year


-


600,000


Due from related parties 


107,855


140,498


Current assets - discontinued operations


920,085


1,185,016



Total Current Assets


10,867,768


11,399,155









Property and equipment, net






Property and equipment, net


417,141


100,680


Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations


13,883


25,205



Total Property and equipment, net


431,024


125,885









Other Assets






Right-of-use assets


659,961


-


Intangible assets, net


1,372


1,627


Prepayment for intangible assets 


750,000


280,000


Accounts receivable, noncurrent


1,090,787


-


Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent


748,249


22,298


Other assets of discontinued operations


161,881


485,170



Total Other Assets


3,412,250


789,095












Total Assets

$

14,711,042

$

12,314,135









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities






Borrowings from financial institutions

$

211,248

$

219,157


Borrowings from third parties 


-


476,765


Accounts payable 


55,453


-


Advance from customers 


60,317


31,776


Income tax payable 


26,975


21,905


Accrued expenses and other liabilities 


1,482,933


962,291


Due to related parties and affiliates 


212,144


415,931


Lease liabilities


209,188


-


Derivative liabilities


629,848


-


Current liabilities of discontinued operations


4,954,400


1,625,779



Total Current Liabilities


7,842,506


3,753,604









Other Liabilities






Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent


41,696


177,789


Lease liabilities, noncurrent 


421,109


-



Total Other Liabilities


462,805


177,789












Total liabilities


8,305,311


3,931,393









Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity






Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,839,803 and 25,945,255 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively)


2,884


2,595


Additional paid-in capital


26,835,804


23,833,112


Accumulated deficit 


(19,846,811)


(15,031,538)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(621,957)


(428,771)



Total Senmiao Technology Limited Stockholders' Equity


6,369,920


8,375,398









Noncontrolling interests


35,811


7,344











Total Equity 


6,405,731


8,382,742












Total Liabilities and Equity

$

14,711,042

$

12,314,135

 

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
















For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,





2019


2018


2019


2018





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)












Revenues

$

2,745,579

$

118,736

$

13,643,429

$

118,736

Cost of revenues


(1,901,405)


-


(10,632,901)


-

Gross profit


844,174


118,736


3,010,528


118,736












Operating expenses










Selling, general and administrative expenses


(1,339,238)


(529,913)


(3,486,410)


(1,028,314)



Total operating expenses


(1,339,238)


(529,913)


(3,486,410)


(1,028,314)












Loss from operations


(495,064)


(411,177)


(475,882)


(909,578)












Other income (expense)










Other income (expense), net


(37,636)


10,785


(53,364)


10,786


Interest expense


(17,248)


(6,239)


(79,593)


(6,239)


Change in fair value of derivative liabilities


(485,400)


-


1,509,406


-



Total other income, net


(540,284)


4,546


1,376,449


4,547












Income (loss) before income taxes


(1,035,348)


(406,631)


900,567


(905,031)












Income tax benefits (expenses)


72,648


-


(32,950)


-












Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of applicable income taxes


(962,700)


(406,631)


867,617


(905,031)












Net loss from discontinued operations


(4,399,236)


(361,661)


(5,593,627)


(1,583,630)












Net loss


(5,361,936)


(768,292)


(4,726,010)


(2,488,661)












Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations


34,769


(3,041)


(89,264)


(3,041)












Net loss attributable to stockholders

$

(5,327,167)

$

(771,333)

$

(4,815,274)

$

(2,491,702)












Net loss

$

(5,361,936)

$

(768,292)

$

(4,726,010)

$

(2,488,661)












Other comprehensive income (loss)










Foreign currency translation adjustment


206,432


(26,063)


(253,983)


(132,763)












Comprehensive loss


(5,155,504)


(794,355)


(4,979,993)


(2,621,424)












Less: Total comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


30,015


(3,041)


28,467


-












Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders

$

(5,185,519)

$

(791,314)

$

(5,008,460)

$

(2,621,424)












Weighted average number of common stock










Basic and diluted


28,825,281


25,879,400


27,733,885


25,879,400












Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted










Continuing operations

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

0.03

$

(0.04)


Discontinued operations

$

(0.15)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.06)

 

 

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
















For the Nine Months Ended
December 31, 







2019


2018







(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net loss

$

(4,726,010)

$

(2,488,661)


Net loss from discontinued operations 


(5,593,627)


(1,583,630)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations


867,617


(905,031)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment


82,672


947




Amortization of right-of-use assets


89,095


-




Amortization of intangible assets


197


14




Provision for doubtful accounts


228,249


-




Loss on disposal of equipment


4,593


-




Change in fair value of derivative liabilities


(1,509,406)


-


Change in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable


(2,985,722)


309




Inventories 


(72,278)


-




Prepayments, receivables and other assets


(1,226,099)


(280,402)




Finance lease receivables 


(1,146,021)


-




Accounts payable


55,464


-




Advances from customers


29,693


-




Income tax payable 


5,860


-




Accrued expenses and other liabilities 


548,545


(3,179)




Lease liabilities


(80,297)


-




Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations


(5,107,838)


(1,187,342)




Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations


(1,896,242)


(1,273,309)





Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


(7,004,080)


(2,460,651)




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities:






Proceeds from sales of equipment






Purchases of property and equipment 


(414,958)


(688)


Prepayment of intangible assets 


(470,000)


-


Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


(884,958)


(688)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations


1,822


(448,575)





Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(883,136)


(449,263)










Cash Flows from Financing Activities:






Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in registered direct offering 


5,142,124


-


Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised 


111


-


Repayments to stockholders


(90,000)


(1,900,000)


Repayments to third parties


(459,635)


-


Repayments from (loans to) related parties


27,577


(1,441)


Borrowings from related parties and affiliates 


555,616


290,183


Repayments to related parties and affiliates 


(1,554,423)


-


Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions


(129,698)


-


Repayments of noncurrent borrowings from financial institutions


-


(16,929)


Release of escrow receivable


600,000


600,000


Cash acquired from acquisition




213,644


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations


4,091,672


(814,543)


Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations


154,103


1,974,617





Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


4,245,775


1,160,074










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(196,028)


(100,007)










Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(3,837,469)


(1,849,847)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


5,020,510


11,141,566

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


1,183,041


9,291,719










Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations


(9,520)


(1,839,722)










Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end period

$

1,173,521

$

7,451,997










Supplemental Cash Flow Information






Cash paid for interest expense

$

79,593

$

6,239


Cash paid for income tax 

$

-

$

-

Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities






IPO expenses paid by the Company's stockholders

$

-

$

70,687


Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities

$

957,472

$

-


Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock proceeds

$

3,150,006

$

-


Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon warrants exercised 

$

1,010,752

$

-

 

