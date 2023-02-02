Sense real-time home intelligence will be available as an application for Itron's next generation smart meters

Collaboration will expand real-time insights through the Sense app to millions of consumers across the country

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense , the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, announced it has joined forces with Itron, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, as a distributed intelligence (DI) partner. The Sense application runs on Itron's DI-enabled smart meters and takes advantage of Itron's DataHub, a secure, scalable, cloud-based platform that will allow consumers to seamlessly utilize the Sense mobile app without purchasing additional hardware.

The Itron announcement builds on Sense's existing partnerships with industry leading smart meter and hardware manufacturers. By embedding intelligence as updatable software, these core components of energy infrastructure can adapt over time and connect to the evolving set of smart devices that consumers are adopting, all without replacing hardware.

"Sense was built to make homes safer and more efficient. We've always known that the fastest path to market adoption is to put our core technology into the infrastructure of homes. We're thrilled to collaborate with Itron and leverage their innovative DI-enabled smart meters to empower consumers with real-time data and the engaging consumer applications they need to manage household energy, lower their energy bills and accelerate greater efficiencies and electrification of their homes," said Mike Phillips, Sense CEO. "With over 65 million-meter upgrades expected by 2027, Sense is poised to grow to more than a quarter of the residential homes across the US."

Led by pioneers in machine learning, Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smart and more efficient. Sense uses high-resolution waveform data, machine learning, and AI to provide real-time, engaging consumer applications that give people insights into how energy is used in their homes and will increasingly be used for automation as appliances in the home become connected. By integrating this technology with meters, Sense is for the first time allowing utilities to provide a real-time detailed view of energy use across all customers.

Itron's robust DI platform allows innovators to build open, interoperable, value-driven applications on Itron's secure platform which evolve with market and consumer demands. To date, Itron has shipped more than 5 million DI-enabled meters integrated with Itron's DI platform. The Sense application will be available on Itron's DI platform by the end of Q3 2023.

The rapid adoption of next generation smart meters will build intelligence into millions of homes. According to Guidehouse , the global penetration of smart meters will climb from approximately 44% at the end of 2020 to 56% by the end of 2028, resulting in over 1.2 billion devices globally. Investments in inside-the-meter analytics will grow at a CAGR of 13.3%, and solutions for demand-side management and energy efficiency will grow from approximately $1.6 billion in 2021 to nearly $5.4 billion in 2030.

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

