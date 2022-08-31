|
31.08.2022 14:17:32
Sensei: Preclinical Data Shows Favorable Pharmacokinetic, Immunologic Effects Of SNS-101
(RTTNews) - Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) reported preliminary preclinical data from mouse and non-human primate studies of SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA. The company said these preclinical data show that its conditionally active, pH-selective antibody successfully overcomes pharmacokinetic issues associated with targeting the VISTA immune checkpoint, including target-mediated drug disposition and cytokine release syndrome, in these models. SNS-101 also displayed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in non-human primates compared with a clinical-stage, pH-independent VISTA antibody.
The company noted that experiments in a mouse tumor model showed a significant increase in the production of anti-tumor CD8+ T cells among animals treated with a combination of SNS-101 and anti-PD-1 antibodies compared with PD-1 alone.
Sensei Biotherapeutics plans to file an IND during the first half of 2023.
Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensei Biotherapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sensei Biotherapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc
|1,87
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX unter Druck -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street verliert-- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Anleger in Deutschland nehmen Reißaus. Die US-Börsen erleben erneut einen verlustträchtigen Handelstag. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.