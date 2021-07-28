Senseon Announces New Partnership with Mid-Atlantic Representatives

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseon will partner with Mid-Atlantic Representatives (MAR), experts in electronic security and media solutions for three decades.

Jeff Shelby, Director of Sales at Senseon, praised the new partnership:

"With their extensive experience in the Security and Access Control industry, we are looking forward to Mid Atlantic Rep's contribution in advocating the unique features of our Senseon Secure Access solution and expanding our customer base in the Northeast."

Founded in 1992, MAR has been a leading representative of electronic security companies across the Northeast corridor.

For Jack Bollus, General Manager for MAR, Senseon is a natural fit:

"Mid-Atlantic Representatives is excited to add Senseon to our Security and Low Voltage product lines. We will be calling on all dealers and integrators in the near future to discuss features and the benefits of adding Senseon's solutions to their business plans."

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. As an innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control since 2011.

