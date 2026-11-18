

EQS Newswire / 18/11/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – SenseTime Group Inc. ("SenseTime" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 0020.HK) today provided a business update for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Group's revenue increased by 30.4% year-on-year ("YoY") to RMB3.79 billion (2025: RMB2.91 billion), with growth accelerating from the first half of 2026. Gross profit margin increased by 4.3 percentage points to 43.4%, while gross profit rose 45.0% to RMB1.65 billion (2025: RMB1.14 billion), outpacing revenue growth and reflecting continued improvement in revenue quality. Generative AI remained the core growth driver, continuing to grow faster than the Group's overall revenue and more than doubling YoY in the third quarter. Returns on the Group's earlier strategic investments are gradually materializing, further accelerating the commercialization of its AI business.



Generative AI Advances from Model Capabilities to Task Delivery



SenseNova 6.8 Flash delivers unified understanding, reasoning, and generation across text, images, 3D, video, and application interfaces. It can execute complex tasks spanning hundreds of steps and ranks among the leading Flash-class models across multiple benchmarks. SenseNova U1 Pro supports iterative self-correction throughout the creative process and native 8K output. In the latest update to the internationally recognized DesignArena leaderboard, it ranked behind only the GPT Image 2 series and significantly ahead of Nano Banana 2.1 and Grok Image 2, demonstrating its potential to challenge global state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance in multimodal generation. SenseNova Loop 9B explores the limits of intelligence under memory constraints, delivering performance comparable to a 27B model with just 9B parameters. Code2Video enables explicit control over text, formulas, trajectories, and timing. RoboRSI enables recursive self-improvement in physical AI, surpassing SOTA performance across multiple benchmarks. These innovations will be progressively incorporated into the Group's next-generation native multimodal models.



Infrastructure Economies of Scale Drive Strong Token Business Performance



In the third quarter, the Group completed a heterogeneous inference cluster at the 10,000-accelerator scale, increasing overall Token throughput to approximately five times its previous level. Average daily Token service volume on the SenseCore cloud platform increased from more than 2.4 trillion in July to 6 trillion in October. SenseCore Lingang AIDC received dual 5A certifications for computing efficiency and compute-energy synergy, while SenseCore ranked first in China's Neocloud market with a share of nearly 50%.



Agent Commercialization Deepens as Vision AI Leadership Strengthens



SenseTime combines its unified Agent Harness with an FDE delivery model to embed AI into customer workflows. Its enterprise agent solutions were positioned in the "Industry Lighthouse" quadrant and ranked third in customer value. Raccoon Work's web platform ranked first among general-purpose suites in both monthly unique visitors and usage time. Seko combines its AI video agent and content creation and editing capabilities with a distribution and operations network spanning more than 9,000 overseas channels across 180 countries and regions, providing creators with a path to commercialize AI content in international markets. SenseAvatar ranked first in gross merchandise value (GMV) among digital humans across all platforms during the 618 shopping festival, while the Kapi series surpassed 50 million cumulative users. SenseTime has ranked No. 1 by market share in China's Vision AI market for 10 consecutive years. In the first half of 2026, it retained the top position in China's computer vision market for private deployments, with a 19.5% share, while continuing to grow in overseas markets and increase revenue from recurring customers.



In the first nine months of 2026, SenseTime continued to advance commercial deployment, drawing on its long-term investment in original model R&D, AI infrastructure capabilities, customer base, and industry delivery experience. Continued business progress drove faster revenue growth and further improvement in gross profit margin, accelerating the conversion of system-level AI capabilities into scalable commercial value. Looking ahead, as its multimodal models continue to evolve, its Token infrastructure delivers greater economies of scale, and its agents are deployed across more industry workflows, SenseTime is well positioned to further translate its technological strengths into sustained operating returns and build a more resilient and sustainable growth trajectory.



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About SenseTime Founded in 2014, SenseTime is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software company, committed to its mission of "creating a better AI-empowered future through original innovation". The Company continues to lead cutting-edge AI research while accelerating the large-scale commercialization of AI technologies.



Leveraging deep academic expertise and strong in-house innovation capabilities, SenseTime continues to enhance its industry-leading multimodal, multi-task general AI capabilities, while fostering a vibrant developer ecosystem through structured open-source initiatives.



SenseTime's business spans Generative AI, Vision AI, and emerging innovation-driven segments. Underpinned by SenseCore, its next-generation AI infrastructure, the Company integrates computing power, algorithms, and platforms to enable scalable AI deployment. Building on this foundation, SenseTime has developed the SenseNova foundation model series, delivering cost-efficient capabilities across a wide range of general AI tasks. SenseTime continues to lead the global Vision AI market, ranking No.1 worldwide by market share. Its SenseFoundry platform integrates years of accumulated computer vision expertise with advanced multimodal foundation models, providing stable and efficient Vision AI solutions to industries worldwide.



SenseTime is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with operations spanning more than 10 countries and regions.





News Source: SenseTime Group Inc.

Founded in 2014, SenseTime is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software company, committed to its mission of "creating a better AI-empowered future through original innovation". The Company continues to lead cutting-edge AI research while accelerating the large-scale commercialization of AI technologies.Leveraging deep academic expertise and strong in-house innovation capabilities, SenseTime continues to enhance its industry-leading multimodal, multi-task general AI capabilities, while fostering a vibrant developer ecosystem through structured open-source initiatives.SenseTime's business spans Generative AI, Vision AI, and emerging innovation-driven segments. Underpinned by SenseCore, its next-generation AI infrastructure, the Company integrates computing power, algorithms, and platforms to enable scalable AI deployment. Building on this foundation, SenseTime has developed the SenseNova foundation model series, delivering cost-efficient capabilities across a wide range of general AI tasks. SenseTime continues to lead the global Vision AI market, ranking No.1 worldwide by market share. Its SenseFoundry platform integrates years of accumulated computer vision expertise with advanced multimodal foundation models, providing stable and efficient Vision AI solutions to industries worldwide.SenseTime is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with operations spanning more than 10 countries and regions.News Source: SenseTime Group Inc. 18/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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