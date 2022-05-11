Sensex Drops 276 Points; Nifty Ends At 16,167

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for the fourth day running on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day for any signs that inflation is beginning to cool.

The downside was capped as virus cases fell in China and the country's securities regulator pledged action to shore up region's worst-performing stock market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 276.46 points, or 0.51 percent, at 54,088.39 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 72.95 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,167.10.

BPCL, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj FinServ and Shree Cement fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC jumped 3.1 percent, tracking a rebound in oil prices in international markets.

HDFC, Cipla, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank rose 1-2 percent.

Other Asian markets ended mixed today, while European markets climbed at open after government bond yields across the euro area fell to their lowest levels in almost a week.