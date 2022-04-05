Sensex Drops 435 Points; Nifty Nears 17,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Tuesday, as oil prices climbed amid uncertainty around supply and yields surged on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors also waited for word on potential new sanctions against Russia.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 435.24 points, or 0.72 percent, at 60,176.50, snapping a two-session winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 96 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 17,957.40, dragged down by financials.

HDFC twins declined on profit taking after rallying sharply the previous day on merger news. Private sector bank HDFC Bank tumbled 3.1 percent while mortgage lender HDFC lost 2.2 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj FinServ all fell around 2 percent while Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors, NTPC and Adani Ports rallied 2-3 percent.