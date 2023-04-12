12.04.2023 12:23:32

Sensex Ends 235 Points Higher; Nifty Gains 90 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday to extend gains for an eighth consecutive session after the International Monetary Fund hailed India as "one of the bright spots" in the global economy.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley economists said Asia's economic growth could outpace those of developed countries by 5 percent by end-2023 due to strong domestic demand and interest rates staying in less-restrictive territory.

Global cues were positive, and the rupee traded higher against the dollar on hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 235.05 points, or 0.39 percent, to 60,392.77 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 90.10 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 17,812.40.

Divis Laboratories topped the gainers list to surge 9.7 percent after the pharmaceutical company said its exports rose to $92 million in March against an average of $55-60 million in the previous 11 months.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Auto rallied 2-3 percent.

TCS rose about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

FMCG stocks such as Nestle and Hindustan Unilever ended down around 1 percent each.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens letztlich freundlich
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenausklang uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen