Sensex Gains 494 Points; Nifty Tops 22,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday as Middle East tension eased somewhat, and focus shifted to the upcoming earnings season. The dollar paused and oil prices retreated from a six-month high hit last week, helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67 percent, to 74,742.50 even as a much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report for March cast more doubt on the outlook for rate cuts.

The broader NSE Nifty index finished up 152.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 22,666.30 despite mixed cues from global markets ahead of a busy week for U.S. economic data releases and Fed speeches.

SBI Life, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors jumped 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Nestle India and Adani Port fell between 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent.

Wipro gave up 1 percent as Thierry Delaporte resigned as its CEO.

Voltas soared 6.3 percent after an update that the company registered its highest-ever air conditioner sale of 2 million units in FY24.

Adani Green Energy added 1.2 percent after unveiling expansion plans.