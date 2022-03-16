|
16.03.2022 12:01:25
Sensex Jumps 1,040 Points; Nifty Tops 16,975
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Wednesday, with banks, auto and metal stocks leading the surge. Cues from global markets offered support as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continued and China pledged support for its slowing economy.
A breather in oil price rally and gains in the rupee also lifted sentiment. Crude prices were little changed today, giving up sharp early gains after the International Energy Agency (IEA) in a monthly report cut its oil demand forecast for 2022.
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,039.80 points, or 1.86 percent to 56,816.65, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 312.35 points, or 1.87 percent, at 16,975.35.
Shree Cement, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement climbed 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while drug makers Cipla and Sun Pharma led losses.
The rupee gained 35 paise to close at 76.27 against the dollar, tracking buoyant domestic equities and Asian currencies ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate decision later in the day.
The Fed is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points for the first time in three years to control high inflation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
An der Wall Street geht es moderat bergab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls schwächer. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten am Donnerstag weiter.