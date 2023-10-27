|
27.10.2023 12:24:44
Sensex Jumps 635 Points On Global Cues; Nifty Tops 19,000
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended sharply higher on Friday, reflecting some improvement in global risk appetite after data showed the U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the July to September quarter on the back of increased consumer spending.
Delayed Israel's invasion of Gaza also bolstered sentiment but reports later in the day about the U.S. attacks on two facilities in Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-backed groups sent oil prices soaring in European trade.
Investors also ignored reports suggesting that the Israeli troops and tanks had briefly entered northern Gaza.
The overnight incursion was backed by fighter jets and drones that hit targets in Shujaiya area.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 634.6 points, or 1.01 percent, to 63,782.80, snapping a six-session losing streak.
The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 190 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 19,047.25.
Among the top gainers, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Coal India all rallied around 3 percent in the Nifty pack.
