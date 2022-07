Sensex, Nifty Climb As Oil Extends Declines On Recession Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, as lower commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, helped reduce risks of imported inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 280 points, or half a percent, to 54,030 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,079.

Titan Company jumped 5 percent after its first-quarter sales jumped by 205 percent year-on-year.

Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints, NTPC and BPCL climbed 2-3 percent.

Punjab National Bank added 1.3 percent after raising Rs.2,000 crore via a bonds issue.

SpiceJet rose about 1 percent. The airline has received notice from the government for failing to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

Reliance Industries dropped 1 percent. Its arm Reliance Retail announced a long-term partnership with Gap to bring back the iconic American fashion brand to India.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly after launching four new prepaid plans.