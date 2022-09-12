Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For 3rd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - After holding firm right through the day's session, Indian stocks ended moderately higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, on positive global cues.

Despite recent hawkish remarks from central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, investors appeared keen on picking up stocks

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to a high of 60,284.55, ended the day with a gain of 321.99 points or 0.54 percent at 60,115.13.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange settled with a gain of 103.00 or 0.58 percent at 17,936.35, about 45 points off the day's high of 17,980.55.

Technology, bank, consumer durables, realty and media stocks posted impressive gains. Several stocks from metal and oil sectors too ended notably higher.

Technology stocks L&T Infotech, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services, Infosys and Wipro gained 1 to 3 percent.

PSU bank stocks Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank gained about 4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank also closed with strong gains.

Consumer durables stock TTK Prestige climbed 4.7 percent. Havells, Titan, Orient Electric, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Amber gained 1 to 3 percent.

In the realty sector, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties both gained about 3.4 percent. DLF gained 2.8 percent and Brigade Enterprises climbed 2.35 percent.

Metal stocks Jindal Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL, Welcorp, National Aluminium and Hindalco ended higher by 1 to 2 percent.

Media stocks Inox Leisure, PVR, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV and Hathway gained 1.4 to 4 percent.