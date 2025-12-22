Sensex, Nifty Close On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed on a firm note on Monday, gaining for a second straight session, as easing concerns about valuations of technology stocks and hopes of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve following somewhat soft inflation data helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 638.12 points or 0.75% at 85,567/48, staying firm right through the day's trading session after a bright start. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 finished with a gain of 206.00 points or 0.79% at 26,172.40. Both the key index closed near the day's highs.

Infosys climbed more than 3%. Infosys ADRs hit a 52-week high of USD 30 on Friday after rallying 40%, triggering two trading halts as extreme volatility disrupted the session.

Infosys has also informed the stock exchanges that a US court granted final approval to the McCamish settlement. The matter relates to certain class action lawsuits filed in the United States. Infosys had earlier reached an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs in lawsuits pending against Infosys McCamish Systems LLC and some of McCamish's customers.

Trent, the top gainer in the Sensex, moved up 3.56%. Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, BEL and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank closed up by 1.32%, 1.26% and 1.05%, respectively. Adani Ports, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corporation posted moderate gains.

Shriram Finance surged 3.6%. Wipro, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors and Nestle Industries also closed with notable gains.

State Bank of India, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, Grasim Industries and Kotak Bank closed modestly lower. Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance edged down marginally.

The market breadth was strong. On BSE, 2,794 stocks closed higher, and 1,515 stocks ended weak, while 204 stocks settled flat.