Sensex, Nifty Come Off Early Lows, But Close Weak For 2nd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed weak on Tuesday, extending recent losses, amid concerns about inflation due to elevated oil prices. Sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed as well on stocks, while data showing an acceleration in India's industrial production in the month of September helped limit market's downside to some extent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which tumbled to 72,064.00 in early trades, settled at 72,529.07, losing 242.65 points or 0.33%. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 64.05 points or 0.28% at 22,716.20, well off the day's low of 22,569.65.

Automobile, FMCG, technology, realty and consumer durables stocks were among the major losers. Bank stocks found some support and settle off their lows. Cement, chemicals and telecom stocks declined sharply.

With several stocks from midcap and smallcap sections losing ground, the market breadth was weak. On BSE, 2,405 stocks closed weak, while 1,975 stocks posted gains and 224 stocks settled flat.

Titan, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hind Unilever, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki lost 1%-2.8%.

Adani Ports climbed nearly 4.5%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Trent gained 0.9%-1.1%.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Max Health, Grasim Industries, HDFC Life and Jio Financial ended notably lower.

Adani Enterprises rallied 5%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 2.5%. Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products posted moderate gains.

India's industrial production grew at a faster pace in August on robust manufacturing and electricity output, data from the National Statistics Office revealed Monday.

Industrial production logged an annual growth of 8% in August following an increase of 7.4% in July. Output was expected to climb 6.5%. The annual increase was driven by the 9% expansion in manufacturing and 12.3% rise in electricity and gas supply output.

During April to August, industrial production rose 6.7% from a year ago compared to a 4.2% rise in the same period of 2025.