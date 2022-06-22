Sensex, Nifty Decline Ahead Of Powell's Testimony

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian markets and a decline in U.S. stock futures as investors awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 583 points, or 1.1 percent, to 51,949 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 183 points, or 1.2 percent, at 15,455.

Commodity-related stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, JSW Steel and Hindalco losing 3-5 percent.

HDFC Bank fell about 1 percent. The private sector lender said it plans to double its network of branches in the next three to five years.

YES Bank was down 0.7 percent after it launched a floating rate deposit scheme for domestic customers.