Sensex, Nifty Decline As Investors Eye Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Monday as investors awaited the release of FOMC meeting minutes this week for further clarity on the U.S. rate outlook.

Markets opened on a positive note but failed to sustain those gains despite mostly positive cues from other Asian and European markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended down 311.03 points, or 0.51 percent, at 60,691.54 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 99.60 points, or 0.56 percent, at 17,844.60.

Adani Group stocks closed mostly lower, with Adani Enterprises falling 6.4 percent.

Cipla slumped 6.1 percent after the U.S. health regulator issued 8 observations for its Pithampur manufacturing facility.

UPL, Britannia and BPCL all fell around 2 percent while Divis Laboratories topped the gainers list to close 2.6 percent higher, followed by UltraTech, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp and Hindalco.

Small-cap IT services firm Sonata Software surged nearly 11 percent to hit a 52-week high before finishing 7.4 percent higher at Rs. 730 on the NSE.