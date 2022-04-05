|
Sensex, Nifty Decline As Oil Prices Climb On Supply Uncertainty
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in cautious trade on Tuesday as oil prices jumped on supply concerns and investors awaited the release of FOMC minutes for clues to inflation and rate outlook.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 320 points, or half a percent, to 60,295 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 64 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,988.
Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank declined 1-3 percent while Tech Mahindra, UPL, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and Tata Motors were up 1-2 percent.
Vodafone Idea rose over 2 percent after Vodafone raised its stake in the telecom major to 47.61 percent through its subsidiary Prime Metals.
SBI Cards & Payments Services tumbled 3.2 percent. Private equity firm Carlyle Group will offload its entire stake in the company via a block deal.
Tata Consultancy Services gained about 1 percent after it signed a strategic partnership with Payments Canada.
Zomato lost 2.3 percent. The Competition Commission has reportedly ordered an investigation against the food delivery platform for alleged unfair business practices.
Glenmark Pharma advanced 2.3 percent on fund raising reports.
