Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 06:12:35

Sensex, Nifty Decline In Early Trade; IT And Financials Lead Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, adding to losses in the previous session as geopolitical tensions persisted and robust U.S. consumer spending data for March added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Overall losses, however, remained limited after data showed India's trade deficit narrowed to an 11-month low in March.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 383 points, or half a percent, at 73,015 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 104 points, or half a percent, to 22,168.

Financials and IT stocks traded weak, with Infosys, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance and LTIMindTree falling 1-3 percent.

On the positive side, Tata Steel, ONGC and Eicher Motors all were up around 1 percent.

Jio Financial Services jumped more than 4 percent after it entered into a joint venture with U.S.-based BlackRock for wealth management and broking business in India.

Gokul Agro Resources advanced 1.6 percent. The company has signed a pact for oil palm development program in the Ananthapuramu district, Andhra Pradesh.

HDFC Bank dropped 0.6 percent ahead of its Q4 earnings results announcement.

Cipla edged down slightly after announcing an acquisition to increase its presence in cosmetics and personal care segments.

Tata Consultancy Services declined half a percent after it announced a new delivery center in Londrina, Paran Brazil.

Manappuram Finance added 0.7 percent on fund raising reports.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Märkte gehen fester aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Markt notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen