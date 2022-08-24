|
24.08.2022 06:23:06
Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and rising oil prices.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 262 points, or 0.4 percent, to 58,769, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,517.
Among the prominent decliners, Nestle India, Titan Company, Divis Laboratories, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors fell 1-2 percent.
ONGC advanced 1.7 percent after oil prices surged nearly 4 percent overnight on talk of OPEC+ output cut to support prices.
NDTV jumped 5 percent after the Adani group said it would buy a majority stake in the television news network.
NTPC edged up slightly on fund raising reports.
Tata Motors was slightly lower. The automaker has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 Mwp onsite solar project.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care was little changed despite reporting a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit.
TCS was down 0.6 percent. The company has clarified that it hasn't delayed variable pay to employees for Q1.
