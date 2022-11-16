Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed Asian peers lower on Wednesday amid increased geopolitical tensions following reports of civilian killings in Poland from Russian missiles.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 123 points, or 0.2 percent, to 61,750 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 20 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,374.

Among the prominent decliners, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corp and Divis Laboratories all fell around 1 percent.

On the positive side, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Eicher Motors rose around 1 percent each.

SBI slipped half a percent after increasing its MCLR rate.

Tata Consultancy Services was little changed after it signed a pact to establish an Airline Digital Center (ADC) in Portugal.

Godrej Properties was slightly lower despite news that it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore in its new housing project at Pune.