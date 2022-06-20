Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Monday after fluctuating earlier in the session owing to mixed global cues and a sharp retreat in oil prices last week.

India is facing multiple near-term challenges but the country is relatively better placed to weather these challenges because of its financial sector stability and its vaccination success in enabling the economy to open up, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 237.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 51,597.84 after swinging between gains and losses all through the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 56.65 points, or 0.37 percent, to settle at 15,350.15.

Among the top gainers, Asian Paints, Wipro, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC climbed 3-4 percent.

Metal and energy stocks paced the declines amid the recent sell-off in commodities as a result of a firming dollar, inflation and global growth concerns.

Hindalco, UPL, Tata Steel and ONGC lost 3-5 percent. Vedanta shares slumped 12 percent after the company put on sale its copper plant in Tamil Nadu, following a state government order.