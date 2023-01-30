Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Monday, led by IT and PSU bank stocks.

It was a highly volatile session as a result of upcoming budget and Hindenburg allegations on Adani.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 169.51 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 59,500.41 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 44.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,648.95.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.6 percent after the NBFC major reported good earnings numbers.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj FinServ all rose about 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid Corp fell 2-3 percent.

Shares of Adani Group companies witnessed mixed trends after the Group issued a detailed rebuttal to the allegations of "stock manipulation and accounting malpractices" levelled by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Enterprises rallied nearly 4 percent while Adani Transmission slumped over 15 percent and Adani Power tumbled 5 percent.