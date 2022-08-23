|
23.08.2022 12:30:05
Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher; IT Stocks Bleed
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session modestly higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in European markets and the U.S. equity futures.
While a slight pullback in the dollar index offered some support, rising oil prices served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.
Oil prices were up nearly 2 percent in European trade after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct the recent oil price fall.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex gyrated 1,027 points during the day before settling at 59,031.30, up 257.43 points, or 0.44 percent, from its previous close.
The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 86.80 points, or half a percent, at 17,577.50, after having hit a high of 17,625.55 and a low of 17,345.20 earlier.
Among the top gainers, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Bajaj FinServ, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 3-4 percent.
IT stocks were hit hard due to concerns over rising Treasury yields and pressure on operating margins. HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys fell 1-2 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX etwas tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen mit Abschlägen
Für den heimischen Markt geht es im Mittwochshandel leicht nach unten, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher abgibt. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien haben am Mittwoch die Verkäufer das Sagen. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Dienstag uneinheitlich.