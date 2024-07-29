29.07.2024 12:21:53

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Monday as signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East offset hopes for more interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

Investors also awaited the release of mega-cap U.S. tech earnings and central bank policy meetings in the United States, Japan and U.K. this week for directional cues.

Traders watched oil price movements closely after a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teens in what the military called the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high of 81,908 in intra-day trades before ending the session up 23 points at 81,355.

The broader NSE Nifty index reached a new high at 24,999 before settling marginally higher at 24,836.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL and Divis Laboratories jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Cipla, Titan Company and Bharti Airtel dropped 1-2 percent.

